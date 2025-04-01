Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,111 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 770,717 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

