Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

