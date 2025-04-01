Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,184 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

