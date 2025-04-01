Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,720,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,124.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 492,181 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

