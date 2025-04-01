Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.51. 20,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 18,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $126.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08.

About Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.