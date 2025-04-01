MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $908.30 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.