Music Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies directly involved in the creation, production, or distribution of music, such as record labels and streaming services. They provide investors with exposure to the music industry’s financial performance and trends, often reflecting shifts in consumer behavior and technological advancements in music consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.72. 52,447,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,832,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.08. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,775,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,852,651. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,457,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded down $20.46 on Friday, reaching $559.76. 1,919,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,099. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $260.80 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $578.28 and a 200-day moving average of $478.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $98.02. 7,677,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

