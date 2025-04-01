National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,012 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 1,009.50 ($13.04). Approximately 9,240,070 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 981.40 ($12.68).

The company has a market cap of £49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 967.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 977.27.

In other National Grid news, insider Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £452.64 ($584.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 94 shares of company stock valued at $90,658. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

