NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

