NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group
NatWest Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
