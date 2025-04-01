Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 37,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.