Nigel G. Clark Acquires 9,250 Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Stock

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) insider Nigel G. Clark acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($25,694.44).

CML Microsystems Stock Up 2.1 %

LON:CML opened at GBX 218 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 257.49. CML Microsystems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.43). The company has a market cap of £35.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Friday.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

