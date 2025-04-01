Noble Financial Expects Higher Earnings for Century Lithium

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a research note issued on Friday, March 28th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Noble Financial also issued estimates for Century Lithium’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LCE opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. Century Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.30.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

See Also

