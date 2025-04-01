Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

