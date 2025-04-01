Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Northeast Bank worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $783,000.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $751.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBN

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

