Northland Capmk Issues Optimistic Forecast for TH Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 154.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 134,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

