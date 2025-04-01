Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

About Origin Agritech

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.