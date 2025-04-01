Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Head-To-Head Survey

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Orla Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $73.90 million 0.66 -$16.02 million ($0.49) -1.04 Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Orla Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Resource.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gold Resource and Orla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orla Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Resource currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 145.24%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Orla Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Orla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -61.31% -35.25% -16.15% Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Resource beats Orla Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Monitor Gold project covering approximately 2,800 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Orla Mining Ltd. in June 2015. Orla Mining Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

