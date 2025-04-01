Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $211,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $499.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $563,374.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489.15. The trade was a 98.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,453.73. This trade represents a 31.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,024. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.