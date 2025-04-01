Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE PPL opened at C$57.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$46.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The stock has a market cap of C$33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total value of C$296,045.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.05 per share, with a total value of C$653,302.35. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.