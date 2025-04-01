Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Pitney Bowes Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $834,518.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 606,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,040.74. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock worth $19,815,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
