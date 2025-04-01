Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Insider Merise Wheatley Buys 3,000 Shares

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Merise Wheatley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($33,527.13).

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PEY opened at GBX 10.30 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.45. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £712.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a €1.05 ($1.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is currently 21,785.10%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Stories

