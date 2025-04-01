Promising Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – March 30th

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop and market products and services related to immersive, computer-generated environments. These include hardware like VR headsets and peripherals as well as software platforms, games, and applications designed to simulate real-life experiences for entertainment, education, training, and other purposes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $25.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $576.74. 17,561,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,238,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $655.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 44,685,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE:U traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 11,054,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.28. 2,547,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded down $5.51 on Friday, hitting $168.72. 634,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average of $220.62. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

