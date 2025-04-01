Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 17,370 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,983,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 142.1% in the third quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 273,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 160,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $8,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of MCY opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

