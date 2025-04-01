Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 116,818 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 635.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of FLEX opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

