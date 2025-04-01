Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,954 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Archrock worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 274,763 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

