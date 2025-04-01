Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 32,400 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Univest Financial worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In other news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

