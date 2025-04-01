Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

