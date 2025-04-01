Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,196 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.