Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,734 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 727,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Owens Corning by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

