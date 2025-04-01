Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,467,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,486 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in First Horizon by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,733,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,242,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

FHN stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

