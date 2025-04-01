Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in DXC Technology by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

