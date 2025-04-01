Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 87,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 1.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.