Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 371.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 342,590 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 644.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 220.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 102,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

