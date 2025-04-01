Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 341.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Sally Beauty worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

