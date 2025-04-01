Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

