Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,842 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Trinity Industries worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

TRN opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.30 million. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

