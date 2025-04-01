Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $267,437,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

