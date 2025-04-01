Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,522 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,742,000 after buying an additional 630,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

