Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Impinj worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,840,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Impinj by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Impinj by 15.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.08.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $53,316.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,684.60. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,752.25. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock worth $1,925,748 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

