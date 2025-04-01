Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,542 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Generac worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Generac by 63.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Generac by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average is $157.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $122.95 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

