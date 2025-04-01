Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,585 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FOX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,738,000 after purchasing an additional 425,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,008,000 after buying an additional 671,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,299,000 after acquiring an additional 92,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FOX by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Up 4.3 %

FOX stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.