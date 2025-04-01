Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

