Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 210,343 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,343 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

