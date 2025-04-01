Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 258,005 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,005 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

