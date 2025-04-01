Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 263,628 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 263,628 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

