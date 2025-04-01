Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,554 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $3,600,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.64 and a 1-year high of $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.