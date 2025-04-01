Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,994 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 12,050.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.