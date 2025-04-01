Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

