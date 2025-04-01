Q1 Earnings Estimate for LINC Issued By B. Riley

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $501.38 million, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.