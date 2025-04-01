Q1 Earnings Forecast for BRP Issued By Desjardins

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. BRP has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $75.59.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BRP by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BRP by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

